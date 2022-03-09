Supreme Court throws out Assin North MP’s applications

Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson

File your defence by March 16, Supreme Court orders Assin North MP

Cape Coast High Court annuls Assin North Parliamentary elections



A 3-2 majority decision dismissed an application for Stay of Proceedings by Assin North MP



The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson for Stay of Proceedings at the Cape Coast Court of Appeal.



The embattled MP was seeking a referral of Article 94(2)(a) for Interpretation by the Supreme Court.



But the court in a 3-2 majority decision, dismissed the application, which effectively meant the Court of Appeal can go ahead and hear the appeal.

Justices on the majority side were Justices Gertrude Torkornoo, Clemence Honyenuga and Yonny Kulendi, while Justices Gabriel Pwamang and Agnes Dordzie dissented, Graphic reports



The Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 ruled that the MP owed allegiance to Canada contrary to the constitution when he filed to contest the 2020 polls.



The MP has since been fighting to set this aside at the Court of Appeal. Lawyers for Mr. Nimfah want the MP restrained from performing Parliamentary duties while they await the decision of the Court of Appeal.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered Assin North MP, to file his defense in a case seeking to stop him from performing Parliamentary duties.



This was after the Court ruled that the legislator is well aware of the case. The Apex Court on February 22, 2022, directed that court processes be brought to the attention of the MP through a publication in the Daily Graphic newspaper and posting on the wall of the Supreme Court in Accra, the High Court in Cape Coast and the residence of the MP.