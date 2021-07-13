Supreme Court to begin hearing on Opuni’s case against Judge today

Former CEO of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni

Lawyers of Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni are expected to move a motion at the Supreme Court seeking the removal of Justice Clemence Honyenuga from proceeding with his trial.

Dr Opuni, the former CEO of COCOBOD who is standing trial with two others for allegedly causing financial loss to the state, has pleaded not guilty.



He has accused the trial judge of making unfair comments against him even before he opens his defence.



Per the application at the apex court, Dr Opuni wants the judge removed and the case assigned to a different judge.

The former COCOBOD CEO, together with Mr Agongo are facing 27 charges including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, corruption by public officers as well as contravention of the Public Procurement Act.



They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail, each.