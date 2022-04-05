Supreme Court to determine whether Gyakye Quayson can continue to hold himself as MP on April 13

James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North

Nimfah files application for SC to uphold ruling of Cape Coast High Court

Quayson can’t continue to hold himself as an MP, Frank Davies



Supreme court throws out Quayson's application



The Supreme Court has indicated that it will deliver its verdict on whether the MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, can continue to hold himself as an MP, on April 13, 2022.



The highest court of the land, which was presided by Justices Jones Dotse, will be ruling on an application by Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of Assin North, for the Supreme Court to uphold the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court which says Gyakye Quayson should seize holding himself as an MP and called for fresh election in the constituency, myjoyonline.com reports.



During the proceedings in court, the lawyer for Ankomah Nimfah, Frank Davies, said that Gyakye Quayson holding himself as an MP (Member of Parliament) was a violation of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and should not be allowed to continue.

“If he continues to be in Parliament, he will still be in breach of the constitution. The people of Assin North have been saddled with an unqualified person for far too long,” Davies is quoted to have told the court.



However, the lawyers for Gyakye Quayson led by Tsatsu Tsikata indicated that there was no basis for the application filed by Nimfah, saying the application did not follow the right procedure.



“The motion purports to be brought under the High Court rules. This is not the High Court and the Supreme Court rules under rule five make provisions for where no express provisions are made for certain rules the court shall prescribe such practice. A request ought to be made,” Mr Tsikata said.



In a related case, the Supreme Court, threw out an application filed by Gyakye Quayson for it to set aside an earlier ruling in which the court ordered him to file his defence in a case that seeks to stop him from holding himself as a member of the legislature by a unanimous decision.



Ankomah Nimfah was the same person who filed an election petition against Gyakye Quayson in January 2021 in the Cape Court High Court, saying that Quayson was not eligible to stand for the 2020 Parliament Election because had dual citizenship of Ghana and Canada.