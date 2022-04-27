Supreme Court will become powerless if we continue to undermine it - Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah

Braimah says the power of the Supreme Court is from Ghanaians

Supreme Court plays a paramount role in our democracy – Braimah



'Through our actions, we can keep the court powerful or make it powerless' - Braimah



The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, is urging Ghanaians to refrain from activities and utterances that tannish the image of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



Braimah said that the Supreme Court gets its power from the citizenry. Therefore, should the people continue to undermine the court through their actions, it will render the court ineffective in interpreting the country's laws, which is essential to Ghana's democracy.



"The Supreme Court plays a paramount role in our democracy. The court has power. But that power is derived from we the people.

"Thus, through our actions, we can keep the court powerful or make it powerless. Let's not undermine the court through our actions & words," a Facebook post shared by the executive director on April 27 read.



Braimah made these comments following recent statements on the Supreme Court by sections of the public on the court ruling that deputy speakers of the Parliament can vote and be counted as part of a quorum when they preside over the house in the absence of the Speaker of Parliament.



The court also recently ruled to enforce the judgement of a Cape Coast High Court that barred Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, from holding himself as the representative of the Assin North Constituency.



This ruling has led to some derogatory comments by some Ghanaians who say the court is always ruling in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party government.



National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah recently generated a lot of discussions when he stated that “If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need.”