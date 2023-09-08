Supt. Asare hurled harsh draconic abuse on me and John Mahama – Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Superintendent Asare

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has shared how embattled senior police officer, Superintendent George Lysander Asare allegedly abused him during his time as commander of Mile 7 Police Command.

According to Nigel, Supt Asare abused him and former President John Dramani Mahama after he had issued a prophecy that rubbed off on the senior police officer.



“This said, Superintendent Lysander Asare abused my rights some few years ago just because I have given an inspired prophecy which he deem not to be in his favour, I never had peace when he was the mile 7' police commander,” he wrote in a Facebook post.



Prophet Nigel said the abuse he suffered in the hands of the policeman included having his time wasted by being asked to report to the police station on multiple occasions while being subjected to verbal abuse.



He added that the abuse was also extended to former President John Dramani Mahama.



“He will ask me to report day and night, waste all my productive hours at Mile 7 Police station.



"For all the hours, he will keep me at the station, its verbal abuse upon verbal abuse, the former president of Ghana was the major point of his focus.

"A professional police man in the Ghanaian police uniform in his office will insult me saaa and the former president of Ghana! My ethics and upbringing will not allow me to repeat the harsh, unprovoked draconic and un-printed words he used on the former president of Ghana (JM) and my good self).



"He will leak our private conversation to Oman FM boiling point lies upon lies, they will scandalise me saaa,” he alleged.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement on Thursday, September 7, 2023, announced the interdiction of three senior police officers for their involvement in a leaked recording in which a plot was being hatched to oust the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



“The Police Service has interdicted Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare in connection with the audio tape which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament.



“The interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations,” the statement said.



According to Prophet Nigel, while he is not happy about the turn of events for the senior police officer, his fate should serve as a lesson to persons abusing their office.

“Am I happy he is interdicted, nope but the lessons of history must teach us thus no condition is permanent and be pleasant towards people.... don’t abuse people wrongly even if you don’t agree with them......some don't sleep at night. Nigel Gaisie, I have suffered oo (One day, I will write a book n (sic) entitle it... The pains of being a prophet) .... I wish him and all the others who over the years have touched me wrongly......Well,” he wrote.







GA/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



