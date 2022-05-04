Surveillance camera captures horrific accident on Labone junction

The vehicle involved in accident at Labone Junction

A video shared on Twitter shows the moment the vehicle involved in the horrific accident at Labone Junction on Monday, May 2, 2022, crushed injuring at least four people according to reports.



The video which displays excerpts of a surveillance camera shows a blue-black vehicle suddenly somersaulting at least five times into the inner pavement of the road.



The impact of the crushed caused the bonnet and other parts of the vehicle to be dismantled.



Also, two occupants of the vehicle were could be seen being thrown out of the car as it was somersaulting.

A report by Citinewsroom.com indicated that the four people were in the vehicle that crashed and they are in the hospital receiving treatment.



The Ghana Police Service has also said that the victims who include a woman and three male companions are in critical condition.\



According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the vehicle was speeding and an attempt to stop the car caused it to flip.



“Around 6:30 this morning, I saw a Range Rover rush past us, I wondered where it was off to with such speed. In no time, I heard screaming from the back. The car had run into a billboard and somersaulted thrice. The four occupants of the car fell off.”



“I drew closer and to my surprise, I knew one of the passengers. I quickly sought help. I saw a military car approaching and I begged the servicemen for help,” an eyewitness is quoted to have told citinewsroom.com.

Watch the horrific accident below:





