Survey finds Mireku Duker as best performing Deputy Minister of 2021

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has been adjudged the best performing deputy minister of 2021 by FAKS investigative Services.

A survey conducted into the performance of ministers, their deputies, Members of Parliament, and Chief Executive Officers revealed George Mireku Duker as one of three deputy ministers who are punching above their weight to help President Akufo-Addo achieve his aim for the country.



The report released by the organization indicates that Ghanaians from the ages of 18 and 25 were sampled to assess the performance of MP, ministers and their deputies.



“The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2021 and it was the 10th Edition since FAKS started this project. Respondents for the survey were, Journalists, students, traders in general, traditional rulers, teachers, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), drivers, academia, and others.



“About 69% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55 while the remaining 31% were between the ages of 56 and 77,” it said.



Of 3,521 views gathered, Mireku Duker polled an impressive 89.07% to emerge as one of three most active deputy minister in the year under review.

Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah of the Health Ministry also garnered same percentage of votes as George Mireku Duker.



George Mireku Duker was active in the year under review playing a frontal role in government’s quest to overcome the canker of illegal mining.



He launched a number of Community Mining Schemes across the country as well.



See the full document below:



