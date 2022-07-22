Surveys on police corruption conducted ‘out of the blue’, no Police is involved - DCOP Kwesi Ofori

DCOP Kwesi Ofori suggests reports on corruption in the Police are not accurate

The former Director-General of the Public Affairs directorate of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP (rtd) Kwesi Ofori, has said that surveys about corruption in the Police are conducted without the collaboration of the service.



He suggested that because of the failure of these researchers to engage the Police, their conclusions do not reflect the true extent of corruption in the service, asaaseradio.com reports.



Kwesi Ofori added that for the surveys to be more accurate, the Police must be involved actively.



“Coming out with those assertions and so forth, hardly do we find some of these institutions talking to the Police, but out of the blue, they come out with statements and conclusions.

“And during my years in the Police, we have never seen any of them coming there to talk Police officers to know what we are doing, but out of the blue, they say they have empirical evidence.



“But when you have empirical evidence and other things, those you think are involved in those things, you need to have an avenue, a way to talk to them, interview them on whether it is real or imaginary and I believe they need to change their mode and be more interactive with the Police if they want it to be better,” Ofori is quoted to have said in the interview on asaaseradio.com.



He made these remarks while reacting to a survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Services (GSS) and partners, which rated the Police as one of the most corrupt institutions in Ghana.



The survey which was dubbed; 'Corruption in Ghana, Peoples Experiences and View,' ranked the Police as the most corrupt institution in the country in 2021.



According to the report, more than 17.4 million cedis worth of bribes were paid in 2021 with Police officers topping the list of officials who take bribes at 53.2 percent.



The Ghana Immigration Service Officers and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Officers followed with 37.4 percent and 33.6 percent respectively.





