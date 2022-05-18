Suspect defrauding victims with Ya-Na's name busted

Gbewaa Palace has indicated the arrest of a suspected fraudster Prince Yakubu Mahamadu

The Gbewaa Palace has indicated the arrest and detention of a suspected fraudster Prince Yakubu Mahamadu aka Prince Zanjina Mankana, who is alleged to be using the name of the King and overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II to defraud unsuspecting people across the country.

In a briefing with the media at the Gbewaa Palace on Tuesday, May 17, the PRO to the Gbewaa Palace Mr. Musah Yakubu disassociated the palace from all dealings the suspect had with his victims.



He said the suspect is neither a son of the King nor is he in any way related to the palace.

He mentioned that the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigations and subsequent prosecution.



He cautioned the general public against dealing with people like Prince Zanjina Mankana who claim to come from the palace as the palace has its established offices that deal with the public.