Suspect found dead while in police custody

File photo: The suspect found hanging from the iron bars at the vent of the cell washroom

A 48-year-old suspect has died of suspected suicide while in the custody of the police at Kyeremasu in the Bono Region.

The deceased identified as Solomon Kyere was invited on July 27, 2022, and detained at the Kyeremasu Police Station for offences of threat of harm and assault.



He is reported to have subsequently died while in custody on July 28, 2022, at about 11:00 am.



According to a Joynews report, Kyere was found hanging from the iron bars at the vent of the cell washroom.



He is reported to have tied his neck with a nylon singlet he wore while in custody.



His lifeless body is said to have been found by a counter NCO on duty at the Kyeremasu Police Station, General Constable Abdulai Iddrisu Mohammed.

The officer with the assistance of his colleagues, Inspector Joseph Danso and General Constable Joseph Naaman, rushed Kyere to the Presbyterian Health Center at Kyeremasu but were referred to the Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa Ahenkro where doctors pronounced him clinically dead.



His body has since been deposited at the Presbyterian Hospital Morgue for autopsy while police investigation into the incident continues.



Meanwhile, the family of the deceased have been officially informed of the death of their relative.



The death of Kyere is reported to have courted anger from some youth of the community who have expressed disappointment in the police.



Some of the angry youth have threatened to attack police officers in the area if a foul play is established in the death of the 48-year-old.

