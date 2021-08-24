Suspect in Abesim murder case is mentally challenged – Chief reveals

Key suspect Richard Appiah

The chief of Abesim, Barima Kumi Acheaw, says suspect Richard Appiah involved in the Abesim murder case is not mentally sound.

He claims they are convinced due to the behaviour he exhibited in recent times.



This follows the Inspector-General of Police’s (IGP) visit to Abesim to ascertain the murder of the three people, two of them identified.



Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a second suspect. But the chief is appealing to the IGP and the investigators to subject the suspect to psychiatric scrutiny.



Some residents have been expressing their shock and disagree with anyone who will say suspect Appiah is mentally challenged.



Abesim murder: What we know so far



On Friday, August 20, 2021; news started making its way online about a gruesome murder case in Abesim.

Initial reports said a teenager, related to the suspect, had gone missing following which a report was lodged with the police and a search subsequently triggered.



It turned out that the missing person was last spotted with 28-year-old Richard Appiah, an architect; hence he was contacted by police and the search party.



To deflect attention, Appiah also joined in the search and gave leads on possible places to find the missing boy.



At a point, it was suggested that the search party proceeds to his house following which the discovery of the bodies of the missing boy was found.



Further checks revealed the body of another teenager and a yet-to-be identified adult and chopped body parts stocked in his fridge, police reports said.