Suspect in GH¢200,000 recruitment scam denied bail

File photo: GH¢200,000 recruitment scam suspect denied bail

An Accra Circuit Court has denied a bail application by Emmanuel Goodluck Asempa, a businessman who is the primary suspect in a GH¢200,000 recruitment scam.

A newspaper report by the Ghanaian Times dated July 6, 2023, indicated that the accused, is currently held in custody for promising to assist some individuals in getting enlistment in some security services.



The lawyer of the accused, Robert Pappoe, according to the report, prayed for the court to grant bail to his client who is pending the trial.



The lawyer argued that the accused has a permanent residence and would be available for all court proceedings.



He furthermore stated that the charges leveled against his client were bailable, and he had individuals willing to act as sureties.



However, when asked for his digital address, the accused person was unable to provide them.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, objected to the grant of bail, indicating that numerous complainants from various regions had come forward against the accused person.



Hence the increasing prevalence of recruitment scams and urged the court to address the issue promptly.



ASP Frimpong requested a one-week adjournment for ongoing investigations.



The prosecution acknowledged that the accused person had the constitutional right to seek bail; however, they argued that these rights should be balanced with the rights of society.



The court presided over by Judge Isaac Addo sided with the prosecution and instructed them to expedite their investigations.

The matter has been adjourned until July 10.



Asempa stands accused of collecting sums ranging from GH¢5,000 to GH¢10,000 from individuals, promising to secure their enrollment in security agencies such as the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana National Fire Service.



According to reports, Asempa allegedly collected the money in 2020 from a farmer and an Osu resident before going into hiding. However, he was apprehended on June 14, 2023.



Asempa has pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding by false pretenses.



