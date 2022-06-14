0
Suspect in the murder of CCTU student remanded again, to reappear in Court on June 21

Nana Ama Clark The deceased CCTU student, Nana Ama Clark

The Cape Coast District Court 2 presided over by Her Worship Bernice Mensimah Ackon has upheld her order to remand the boyfriend of the murdered CCTU student in police custody to assist with investigations.

In the most recent update of evidence presented to the court, the Prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daniel Mensah Gadzo, beseeched the court to enable his outfit to conduct additional investigations into the matter.

To that end, he revealed that his outfit was still waiting for forensic reports to ascertain the cause of the murder.

DSP Gadzo disclosed that the suspect, Nicholas Ato Bronk Taylor, had rented a room in a hostel for the deceased and was living with her and on May12, he picked the deceased with his official pickup with registration number GE 7147-22 at around 11:29 p.m.

Also, the suspect failed to report the disappearance of the deceased from the hostel even after he heard about her death.

Police investigations also reveal that, the deceased, Nana Ama Clark did return after the pickup that night, following which her body was discovered on May 13 with her private part carved out.

Meanwhile, the next hearing for the case is set to June 21, 2022. 

