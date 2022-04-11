Suspect wielding foreign guns arrested in Tamale

File Photo: Arms

The Northern Regional Police Command says it has apprehended one Mohammed Iddi alias “Water” for unlawful possession of firearms.

”The suspect was arrested at the Pigu Police barrier, on the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway during routine Police intelligence operations”, according to Police.



The operation led to the retrieval of six (6) new foreign-made ‘9mm Calibre Bruni 92’ pistols on April 7, 2022.

Police say the suspect Mohammed Iddi has since been arraigned before High Court One in Tamale and has been remanded into Police custody to reappear on 25th April 2022.