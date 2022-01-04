Suspected Police Officer physically assaults sports journalist in Sekondi

Sports broadcaster, Solomon Amankwah

A man suspected to be a police officer who is identified only as Obuasi has reportedly assaulted a sports broadcaster Solomon Amankwah in Sekondi after an altercation ensued between the two.

Commenting on the incident through his Facebook page, the journalist narrated how after parking his car at the Sekondi Police Barracks on his way to visit his dad, he mistakenly locked his car key in the car.



In a bid to manoeuvre to open his car to retrieve his key, the suspected Police officer who for now is only identified as Obuasi engaged in an exchange of words with him and without provocation physically assaulted the journalist leaving him with a swollen face.



Empire News reached out to the Western Regional Police Commander DCOP Ofosu Agyemang who surmised that the incident has been reported and investigations have begun.

He promised that the necessary disciplinary and punitive action will be taken when investigations are concluded and anyone found culpable.



DCOP Ofosu Agyeman however expressed reservations over how the incident was put out on social media.