Suspected armed robber killed in gun battle with police at Yabi, 2 others escape

The suspect died during a gun battle with the police

Police in the Ashanti region, has killed a suspected armed robber at Yabi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident according to Assembly member for Yabi electoral area, Joseph Osei Tutu, happened today, August 11, 2022, at about 2 AM.



He said the suspected armed robber who was shot in the abdomen died instantly.



He died during a gun battle between the Yabi police and the armed robbers numbering 3. The incident happened between Yabi and Dida communities.

Two of the robbers sustained injuries but managed to escape.



The Yabi Assembly member disclosed to Joseph Marfo that, armed robbers have invariably tormented the lives of the people in the area. They have snatched several cars and robbed a lot of people.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.