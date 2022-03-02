Suspected armed robber lynched at Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta

The body has been deposited at the morgue

A suspected notorious armed robber has been lynched by residents of Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The incidents occurred Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 evening.



He was beaten to death after being caught stealing phones from a store in the area.



The deceased popularly known as “Junior” who was on the residents’ wanted list is said to have allegedly been breaking into the homes of people to steal.



According to the residents, all efforts to locate his whereabouts proved futile until they caught him red-handed stealing.

The suspect was subjected to severe beatings until he gave up the ghost. His body has been deposited at the morgue.



The police have commenced investigations into the matter.



No arrest has been made so far.