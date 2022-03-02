6
Menu
News

Suspected armed robber lynched at Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta

Dead File Photo Murder.jpeg The body has been deposited at the morgue

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A suspected notorious armed robber has been lynched by residents of Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The incidents occurred Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 evening.

He was beaten to death after being caught stealing phones from a store in the area.

The deceased popularly known as “Junior” who was on the residents’ wanted list is said to have allegedly been breaking into the homes of people to steal.

According to the residents, all efforts to locate his whereabouts proved futile until they caught him red-handed stealing.

The suspect was subjected to severe beatings until he gave up the ghost. His body has been deposited at the morgue.

The police have commenced investigations into the matter.

No arrest has been made so far.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah
Related Articles: