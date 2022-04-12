0
Menu
News

Suspected armed robbers kill 2 at Mamadukoraa in the Northern Region

Mask Robbers 2 killed in the Northern Region

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some suspected armed robbers have killed two persons at Mamadukoraa, a farming community in the Bole District of the Northern Region.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Saturday, 9 April 2022.

The two, Dibuone Akua and Mr Yaw were killed when the armed robbers invaded the community.

The robbers who were armed robbed the entire Mamadukoraa community, according to eyewitnesses.

There has been an upsurge in robbery incidents in the Sawla and Bole communities recently.

This has also led to the loss of lives.

The Bole Police, have since begun investigations into the matter.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang
Alleged Coup: WhatsApp chats of Mac-Palm, Agordzo showed in court
Meet Kojo Jones’s mother who is a Reverend Minister
Check out photos and videos of Patricia Morales, girlfriend of Inaki Williams
We can beat any team – Otto Addo fires warning to Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea