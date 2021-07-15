Suspected car battery thief beaten to a pulp in the Western Region

The suspect was beaten and left in a pool of his blood

A young man believed to be in his 20s has been beaten to a pulp by some residents of Jerusalem Town near Kojokrom in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

The young man, whose name was only given as Uncle, is believed to be a resident of Nkansah Park, a suburb near Jerusalem Town.



According to sources, the suspected thief, who was in the company of his friend, stole a car battery and some undisclosed amount from a car.



But some residents spotted them and raised an alarm



Luck, however, ran out for him as he was caught while his friend bolted.

He was then given a beating of his life and dumped, in a pool of blood, by a footpath leading to the community.



Assembly member for Nketsiakrom Electoral Area Ebenezer Essiam, who rushed to the scene, managed to get family members who conveyed the young man to an unknown hospital.



He, however, bemoaned the spate of robbery in his electoral area.



He said he was collaborating with the Assembly’s security council to find a lasting solution to the situation.