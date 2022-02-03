Suspected fake army officer arrested at Akosombo

The suspect is currently in police custody

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested one Abubakar Sadique, aged 24, for allegedly posing as an army officer.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the police arrested the suspect on February 2, when he introduced himself to the police as a soldier from 1BN.



He said on the said day at about 1430 hours, the suspect alighted from his car at the police barrier in the Akosombo area.



Suspect Sadique after introducing himself as an army officer with a picture of himself fully dressed in military uniform on his phone was detected not to be a soldier, DSP Tetteh said.

He said the suspect after further interrogation by the police at the barrier was found to be a fake army officer.



The suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody to assist in investigations