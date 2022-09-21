Suspected land guards attack Setho Engineering workers at Kubekrom

Philemon Yawo, a worker of Setho Classic Engineering on admission after the attack

Some persons said to be land guards allegedly hired by one Francis Adu King attacked workers of Setho Classic Engineering Company Limited on Friday, 16 September about 2:30 pm on a committal land at Appolonia Kubekrom.

The attack, according to reports, resulted in Mr Philemon Yawo, a worker sustaining injuries.



Crime Officer, Superintendent Agbemabiase of the Ashaiman Division Kateko confirmed the case on September 20, 2022, saying they are investigating to prosecute the suspects involved.



Residents who say notorious land guard activities have increased in the area have also accused the Atadeka and Tema Regional Police Commander of being a part of the problem. According to them, the police seem to be working with Francis Adu King’s land guards.



The alleged land guards led by one Yabani Sule and Alex have been threatening and attacking people with weapons, closing residents' shops and selling off lands which some residents claim the police are fully aware of, residents have alleged.



On July 15, 2022, a High Court Judge, His Lordship Justice Daniel Mensah convicted Adu Ofi II (a.k.a Philip) for and on behalf of Odaitse We, Adu Francis King (F.A. Global Estate Ghana Limited) for disregarding a court ruling that ordered them to not work on a disputed land pending final judgment.

However, while the case is still in court, the Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie without consulting the court and in total disregard of the ongoing judicial process determined the outcome thus declaring the convicts as the rightful owners of the land in dispute, reports say.



Since then, Philip and Adu Francis King have allegedly been sending land guards to the land to attack workers of Setho Classic Engineering Company and residents against the court order restraining them from doing so.



It is during one of these alleged attacks at Appolonia Kubekrom that they reportedly injured Philemon Yawo and others.







GA/BB