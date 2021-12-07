Suspected land guards burn down new police station at Tebibiano

They attacked the building fearing their activities will be affected when the station is operational

Suspected land guards fear new police station will threaten their activities

Chief of Tebibiano condemns attack on the new police station



MCE assures of the refurbishment of vandalised police station



A group of suspected land guards are reported to have burnt down a newly built police station set for commissioning at Tebibiano, Near Obom in the Ga South Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.



According to a Kasapafmonline report sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspects vandalised the glass doors of the building, ripped apart the ceiling before torching the furniture in the office designated for the commander of the station.



According to the report, the criminals resorted to burning down the new police station out of fear that the operationalisation of the station would affect their activities in the area.

Residents of Tebibiano, Obom, and Ashalaja have over the years become victims of the activities of marauding land guards who go about terrorising the residents.



The Chief of Tebibiano, Nii Quashie Amponsah, has called on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. Nii Quashie Amponsah has also condemned the act.







Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga South, Joseph Nyarni, has assured that the vandalised police station will be refurbished and refurnished to be operational to maintain law and order in the area.



