Suspected plantain thief stoned to death at Mankesim

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

A 30- year -old suspected plantain thief has been stoned to death at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The suspected thief was found tied to a palm tree with ropes.



Information gathered by Atinka News’ Agyei Kwaku Mensah revealed that the suspect got missing on Friday, May, 6, 2022 evening.



Further information also revealed that, the youth of the area, the Assembly Member and family members searched for him on several occasions but yielded no results.



However, they later found the alleged plantain thief tied to a palm tree.



Speaking to Atinka News, the Assembly Member for Anaafo Estate, Cephas Arthur said, this was the third time someone had been lynched within one week at Mankessim, expressing worry over the issue.



He added that the suspect is known in the area, confirming that he used to work at one of the supermarkets at Mankessim.

The Assembly Member suspected some people intentionally murdered him and put plantains on him to make people believe that he stole the food item (plantain)



The Assembly Member of New Nkusukum, Mohammed Arthur on his part, blamed the police in Mankessim for poor patrols at night.



According to him, the Police in Mankessim don’t do their night duties as expected.



He added that the rate at which people are killing people in Mankessim is beyond in their imagination.



Mohammed Arthur condemned the act and advised the general public to stay away from instant killing.