Suspected robber shot dead at Tema, colleague on the run

Fri, 10 Dec 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The Police in Tema last Monday, December 6, 2021, shot dead one suspected armed robber, a statement issued by the service has disclosed.
However, the other accomplice escaped during a shootout with the Golf City Police Motorbike Patrol team.
The Police said it responded to a distress call about a robbery attack in the area.
A patrol team responded to the call and pursued the suspects who were on a motorbike with registration numbered cover with a polythene bag.
The suspects according to the Police engaged them in a shootout leading to the death of one of the suspects.
The second suspect escape from arrest, the Police statement added.
