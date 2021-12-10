Suspected robber shot dead at Tema, colleague on the run

The robbers were accosted by a Police patrol team

The Police in Tema last Monday, December 6, 2021, shot dead one suspected armed robber, a statement issued by the service has disclosed.

However, the other accomplice escaped during a shootout with the Golf City Police Motorbike Patrol team.



The Police said it responded to a distress call about a robbery attack in the area.



A patrol team responded to the call and pursued the suspects who were on a motorbike with registration numbered cover with a polythene bag.

The suspects according to the Police engaged them in a shootout leading to the death of one of the suspects.



The second suspect escape from arrest, the Police statement added.



