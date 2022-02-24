Suspected robber shot dead in gun battle with police

The police engaged the robbery gang in a gun battle

Police engage robbers in shootout

Assembly man commends police



Body of suspected robber deposited for identification and autopsy



A suspected armed robber has been shot following a gun battle between a police patrol team and a gang of robbers on the Obuasi- Wamasi road in the Adansi Akrofoum district of the Ashanti region.



The incident according to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb occurred around 5:30 am on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Jonas Maurice Woode, confirming the incident noted that the timely intervention of a police patrol team prevented what would have been a robbery attack on a passenger vehicle travelling on the stretch at that time.



According to the assembly man, the robbers engaged the police in a shoot out and one of their members was shot and killed by the police in the process.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at a mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.