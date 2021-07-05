Suspected robbers attack NDC's Deputy National Organizer

Ruth Dela Seddoh says she was attacked on the Nkawkaw road

• The NDC's Ruth Seddoh says she was attacked at night while returning from the Western North region

• She said an assailant threw a stone at her car



• She made this known in a Facebook post



Suspected robbers have attacked the car of the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Ruth Dela Seddoh.



A post from her Facebook page stated that she was on her back from the Western North region when she was attacked, adding that from her own accounts, she said the incident happened around Nkawkaw.

She said that an assailant threw a heavy stone at her vehicle which smashed a side door.



“Hello guys, insecurity in this country is really at its scary height. On my way back from Western North, a stone was thrown into my car on the Nkawkaw stretch by unknown attackers. I really give thanks to God, it didn’t hit the window. It was so intense that it would have broken the window and hit me. Grateful I escaped this. Let’s all take our security seriously and protect ourselves, we are all not safe,” she wrote on Facebook.



This is not the first time such a modus operandi is being used by armed robbers as it will be recalled that a number of weeks ago, the police arrested a 43-year-old Richard Bokor for an attempted robbery on the GIMPA road, from the same style of attack.



