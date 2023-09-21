Suspected ‘sakawa boy’ arrested for attempting to buy used pads for rituals

A file photo

A suspected ‘sakawa boy’ has been apprehended and handed over to the police after his failed attempt to collect used sanitary pads for his rituals.

The 25-year-old suspect (name withheld) was apprehended in Agona Swedru by the teachers of Awutu Obrachire Secondary Technical School, who handed him over to Bawjiase District Police Command.



Details of the story indicate that the suspect confronted a female student, paid her GHC100, and asked that she package used sanitary pads for him.



The student then informed her teachers about the incident.



To apprehend the suspect, the teachers told the student to call the suspect and inform him she had packaged some of the used pads and that he should come for them.



The suspect responded to the call and arrived at the location where the student asked him to meet her.



Upon arrival, he was apprehended and assaulted before he was handed over to the Police.

According to the residents, some of the ‘sakawa boys’ usually pay some of the young girls to package used pads for them.



Further details have also revealed that the suspect once confronted some students and asked them to package the used pads for him.



But the students bought chemicals with the blood colour painted the pads and handed them over to him.



After suspecting he had been played, he came back and confronted a different student and paid her GHC100 for the same job.



The police are currently investigating the matter.