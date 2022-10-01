Suspected thief allegedly lynched to death at Agric Nzema

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
A suspected thief in his late twenties was lynched at Agric Nzema, specifically inside the Agric College in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.
The incident occurred at the aforementioned location on Thursday morning.
Assembly Member of Agric Kokode Electoral Area, Hon. Wilson Sackey confirmed this on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm indicating that the incident was unfortunate.
More soon....
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- W/R: Attack on residents of Aboi Fie leaves one with gun wounds and two injuries
- 55-year-old pastor beheads wife at Assin Bereku
- 24 illegal miners arrested
- Mankessim murder: Accused persons allegedly confess to killing three more people
- Murdered Canadian-based Ghanaian, sister laid to rest on same day
- Read all related articles