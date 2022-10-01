5
Suspected thief allegedly lynched to death at Agric Nzema

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday morning

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A suspected thief in his late twenties was lynched at Agric Nzema, specifically inside the Agric College in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred at the aforementioned location on Thursday morning.

Assembly Member of Agric Kokode Electoral Area, Hon. Wilson Sackey confirmed this on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm indicating that the incident was unfortunate.

More soon....

