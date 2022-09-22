2
Suspects in Mankessim murder case remanded

Mankessim Killers The two suspects are said to have buried the deceased after murdering her

The Cape Coast Magistrate Court has remanded into custody two persons charged with the murder of a 22-year-old prospective nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey.

The two suspects are the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Onyaa Clark and a self-styled pastor, Michael Darko Amponsah.

They were arraigned before the court after her body was exhumed from the house of Nana Clark by the police.

The pleas of the two accused persons, according to a report by Graphic.com.gh was not taken when they appeared before the court on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

They are to reappear on October 2, 2022.

Michael Darko Amponsah who is a fiancé of the deceased’s sister is said to have confessed to the kidnap, sexual assault, murder and secret burial of the deceased with the help of Nana Clark.

The deceased is said to have travelled from Yeji to attend an admission interview at the Ankarful Nursing Training School.

