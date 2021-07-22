Suspects in bolt driver murder remanded in prison custody

The suspects are to appear before the court on September 8

Three suspects linked to the alleged killing of Israel Agyei Manu, a bolt driver who was beheaded on July 4 have been remanded in prison custody.

Rashid Ibrahim, a 32-year-old Labourer at Aduroyaa Power Herbal Specialist Clinic at Feyiase, Richard Addai alias Power, a 35-year-old Assistant Fetish Priest at Black Ackasha Priest, and Anthony Sekum 22, are facing charges of murder.



At the Kuntanase Magistrate court, the presiding judge his worship Francis Asakia refused the suspects a bail application entered by their respective counsels.



The prosecutor DSP Eric Akwaboah after convincing the court for the suspects to remain in custody also prayed that the car of the deceased be released to the family. The presiding judge granted that as well.

The case has been adjourned to September 8.



Israel Agyei Manu was beheaded on July 4 at Feyiase after his assailant had hired his service.