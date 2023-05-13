Suspend Duffuor, Boateng Gyan from NDC – Akamba fumes

Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Joshua Hamidu Akamba has called for the suspension of Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Yaw Boateng Gyan from the party.

According to Mr Akamba, Dr Duffuor who is a former flagbearer hopeful of the party and Yaw Boateng Gyan who is a former National Organiser of the party failed to adhere to the party’s constitution by attempting to injunct the NDC’s parliamentary and presidential primaries slated for May 13, 2023.



“I wish Dr Duffuor and Yaw Boateng Gyan would be suspended from the party,” Akamba said during an interview on Top FM’s political talk-show, Final Point.



Speaking before Dr Duffuor’s application hearing on Friday, Joshua Akamba said Dr Duffuor and Yaw Boateng Gyan who has been an integral part of his campaign should be suspended for failing to exhaust internal party mechanisms before seeking legal redress.



“He has been a deputy organiser before and subsequently an organiser, Yaw Gyan cannot behave like that. As part of our party constitution, you must exhaust internal mechanisms in the party before going to court,” he noted.



Dr Duffuor on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, filed an application for an interlocutory injunction against the NDC’s upcoming primaries.



However, when the application was called for hearing on Friday, lawyers for the flagbearer hopeful told an Accra High that they had been instructed by their client to discontinue the case.

Mr Duffuor was seeking to halt the planned election as a result of concerns over the voter register to be used for the exercise.



Meanwhile, Dr Duffuor barely 24-hours before the election on Saturday announced his withdrawal from the contest.



Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, the former minister for finance said the processes leading to the election has been fraught with fraud hence his decision not to participate in the contest any longer.



His decision leaves former President John Dramani Mahama and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu as the remaining contenders in the flagbearer race







