Suspend National Cathedral project - IMANI's Franklin Cudjoe to government

Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI Africa president and President Akufo-Addo

Government pays additional seed money towards National Cathedral

Payment criticised as insensitive amid economic downturn



John Kumah says disbursement regular, above board



Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has described government's continued investment in the National Cathedral as a case of “shooting itself in the foot.”



He has subsequently called for work on the project to be suspended as processes involved in the project are ironed out.



Speaking on Citi TV's weekend new analysis programme, The Big Issue, Cudjoe also expressed worry with the recent viral letter in which the Ministry of Finance ordered the release of some GHC25m as additional seed money for the project.

“The optics that it has painted for us that we need to be supportive of the state enterprises project is not being matched with the kind of investment they are making in this cathedral.



“At the very least, it should be put on ice,” he stressed.



He also called for greater transparency from government in the area of disbursements made so far towards the entire project originally costed to be around US$350 million.



“Let’s have some proper conversations about the procurement. How are the people who are shepherding this project selected? Is the cost reflecting the exact cost of items? What is the level of exposure of the government?” he quizzed.



On June 2, 2022, North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa published on social media, a letter in which the Finance Ministry was ordering the release of GHC25 million towards the project.

He insisted that doing so smacked of insensitivity in a time of economic crisis and also questioned the procedural flaws with respect to seeking Parliamentary approval and obeying procurement processes.



The Minority in Parliament has filed three urgent questions for the Finance Minister to answer questions on the particular expenditure.



National Cathedral:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the first president under the Fourth Republic to conceive and champion the building of a massive religious edifice.



The idea of a National Cathedral was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

A year after, the project which was designed by renowned architect David Adjaye was unveiled by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



It is projected to be a historic project that provides a sacred space and infrastructure for the formal religious activities of the nation – including state funerals and presidential inaugural services.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that the cathedral is expected to be constructed within five years and is officially to be opened on March 6, 2024.



Despite being criticized over the project; the President has said the construction is in fulfilment of a promise he made to God in the run-up to the 2016 election.