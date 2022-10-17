9
Suspended Bosome Freho DCE 'fights' back, denies involvement in ‘galamsey’

Yaw Danso 610x400 Yaw Danso

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Danso, the embattled District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, has spoken for the first time since a voice purported to be his encouraging galamsey activities in his district went viral on social media.

According to him, the viral audio has nothing to do with him and the purported voice is not his.

The suspended DCE was reacting to a letter of suspension from Daniel Botwe, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

In a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, Yaw Danso wrote in a letter dated October 13, 2022, “I humbly inform you, the Minister that the said recording is not my voice and the tape has nothing to do with me.”

An audio that circulated some weeks ago implicated the DCE in illegal mining activities.

The DCE is said to have been engaged in dealings and transactions linked to mining concessions in the district.

Subsequently, some Assembly members called on the President to take action against the DCE.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while speaking with MMDCEs at a galamsey engagement in Kumasi, he pointed out that the embattled District Chief Executive has been invited to defend himself against the allegations.

“Your colleague in Bosome Freho has been summoned by the Minister for Local Government to come and answer [questions over the accusations]. When the one-week celebration is over, he will have to respond and depending on the quality of his response we will decide what the future holds for him,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

Watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below.



