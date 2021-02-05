Suspended Kwabena Agyapong writes to NPP NEC for clemency

Kwabena Agyapong, Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party

Kwabena Agyapong has written officially to the National Executive Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for clemency regarding his indefinite suspension from the party.

Mr Agyapong was the General Secretary of the NPP as of the time of his suspension together with then-Chairman Paul Afoko and Second National Vice-Chairman Sammy Crabbe.



They were accused by the party of working against the interest of the then-flag bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the lead-up to the 2016 polls, which, eventually elected the former Attorney General as President for his first term.



In May 2019, President Akufo-Addo, without mentioning names, made reference to the trio, who, he said, harboured “misguided ideas” that almost destabilised the party and threatened its victory in the 2016 general elections but for the courageous intervention and guidance of the late C. K. Tedam.



"In the recent life of the NPP, the role he [C.K. Tedam] played in steadying the ship of our party when it was under threat from people with misguided ideas, about how to progress the work of our party, that is something that would feature very strongly in any narrative about C.K. Tedam," the President said.

The President, at the time, said: "In that difficult year of 2015”, Mr Tedam’s “strength, courage, and insistence on principle, tradition and culture of our party helped take us through the threat that was posed to the stability of our party and to the prospects of the victory of the party the year after".



Addressing a delegation of elders of the family of the late C. K. Tedam and elders of the NPP at the Jubilee House when they paid a courtesy call on him to formally inform him of the passing of the statesman, Nana Akufo-Addo said credited the late Chairman of the party’s Council of Elders for the clever manner in which he resolved the internal crisis that bedevilled the party ahead of the 2016 elections.



However, Mr Agyapong was active in the 2020 campaign tour of President Akufo-Addo, who won a second term in the 7 December polls of last year.