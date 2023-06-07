Suspension of NDC’s Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Chairman revoked

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ashie Moore

The suspension of the Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC Chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey for gross misconduct has been repealed by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Nii Ashie Moore declared the suspension null and void because the Regional Executive Committee flouted the directives, he sent to them in a memo.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Ashie Moore added that a memo was written to the Regional Executive Committee stating that all agenda and crucial decisions should be forwarded to him by mail or on WhatsApp for his inputs and directives but that wasn't done.



“The Greater Accra Regional Chairman has taken notice of a purported letter of suspension of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman and wishes to state the following;



“1. That a MEMO was written to the Regional Executive Committee which states clearly that, all agenda and crucial decisions should be forwarded to me by mail or on WhatsApp for my inputs and directives.



“2. However, in my absence, a letter is sighted with the above reference and I hereby write to declare that given the non-compliance with the dictates of my MEMO, the action of the letter with the above reference is hereby declared null and void,” parts of Ashie Moore’s statement read.

The Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suspended the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey from the party for six months.



The Greater Accra branch of the party stated that Aborbi-Ayitey had been suspended because he addressed the media on internal party issues, which breaches Article 48(8) of the Party’s Constitution as amended at the 9th Congress.



Below is the statement by Nii Ashie Moore:







You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









ABJ/OGB