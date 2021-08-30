Suspension of PNC General Secretary angers Regional Chairmen

Janet Nabla was suspended over what the party describes as gross misconduct

The People’s National Convention (PNC) is increasingly mired in an internal dispute after its General Secretary was suspended by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Janet Nabla was suspended over what the party describes as “gross misconduct”, according to a statement issued by NEC after a meeting in Accra on Saturday, August 28.



The statement signed by chairman of the party Moses Dani Baah also cited the former National Women Organizer for incompetence and insubordination.



Disciplinary Action



“..The National Executive Committee in considering and adopting a report submitted by the Disciplinary Committee of the party unanimously took the decision to suspend the general secretary to rid the party of indiscipline to save itself from her persistent vile accusations. and disrespect for the leadership of the party which has undoubtedly cast the PNC in bad light.”



“A petition we put before the Disciplinary Committee of the party calling for the General Secretary to answer for her conduct and stewardship but unfortunately, she snubbed the Committee by refusing to appear before the Disciplinary Committee despite several attempts by the Committee to get her to tum up.”



“Though a painful decision, the NEC of the PNC deems it appropriate to adopt this decision to protect the image of the party in the midst of all the negative press surrounding the party, emanating from the conduct of the former General Secretary Madam Janet Nabla.” the statement said.

Regional Chairmen outraged



But some PNC regional chairmen have rejected the said claims, accusing the National Chairman, Moses Dani Baah and Leader, David Apasera of attempts to cover up some dodgy dealings in the party.



“It is on record that, the hardworking General Secretary has on countless occasions complained about how the Leader and the Chairman misappropriated the party’s funds to the tune of GH₵1.7 million during the 2020 elections.



“Just recently, after the 29th Anniversary celebration of the PNC to raise funds to pay for party offices rent, an amount of GH₵150 000.00 was received and deposited into the party’s account,” they said in a statement.



It had been reported that Mrs Nabla snubbed the DC but the August 29 press release believes the contrary.



“There are formal communications (letters) between the General Secretary and the DC on clearing some challenges before she appears, only for us to hear of the purported NEC meeting to discuss the report of the DC. Isn’t this witch-hunting and open disregard for the principle of fair hearing?”

The statement, signed by 12 top officials of the PNC also posited that “there was no NEC meeting of PNC on the 28th August, 2021 since the said NEC meeting fell short of forming a quorum in line with Article 45 (3) of the PNC’s constitution where it requires nine (9) out of sixteen (16) regional chairmen of the party to be present.”



The Regional Chairman called on the National Chairman and the Leader to resign from post within one week or “face the consequences of a properly constituted NEC rather than trying to cover their shame for their inability to constitute a proper NEC meeting; thereby dragging the party’s name in disrepute.”



“Despite blowing off the party’s GHC150 000.00, they have failed to achieve their sinister motive,” it added.



The fresh response was undersigned by Council of Elder Edward N. Mahama, Founding Member Aremyawu Ali and General Secretary, Janet Asana.



The regional chairmen include Bala Maikankan Greater Accra Reg. Chairman; Wanye M. Joseph Savanna – Regional Chairman; Mahamudu Musah Ahafo Regional ChairmanMr. Kwesi Amoah Western North Regional Chairman; James B. Sam – Central Regional Chairman; Alhaji Baba Mohammed – Upper East Regional Chairman; Alhaji Yahaya Tahiru Northern Regional Chairman; Alhaji Imoro Yakub Eastern Regional Chairman and Bakure Malone in the North East Regional Chairman.