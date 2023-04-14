Suspension of three major projects has nothing to do with financial problems –Sam Pyne

The Mayor of Kumasi

The Mayor of Kumasi, Samuel Pyne, has disclosed that the suspension of the three major projects in the Ashanti Region has nothing to do with financial problems.

According to him, funding for the projects are readily available, but the government opted to halt work on the projects due to the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Some residents in the Ashanti Region have expressed worry as a result of the delay in the three major projects.



These projects include phase two of the Kumasi International Airport, the Kejetia Central Market, and the 500-bed capacity maternity and children block at the KATH.

The Mayor of Kumasi said this on Thursday April 13, 2023, in an interview on OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo, hosted by Captain Koda.



"I can assure you that the suspension has nothing to do with financial problems; just as I said earlier, funding for the projects has already been secured by government, but work on the sites had to stop due to the IMF negotiations", he stated.



He assured that work on the projects would resume immediately after the country secures the deal with IMF.