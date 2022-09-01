Suzuki S-Presso safe for use-Ghana Standards Authority

The Suzuki S-Presso

Source: GNA

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) says Suzuki S-Presso hatchback vehicle model is certified, approved and passed the country’s safety standards.

The vehicle on the Ghanaian market, the authority said “meets the requirements of National Standards, including provisions concerning the approval of vehicles with regard to the protection of the driver against the steering mechanism in the event of impact”.



Mr MacMillan Prentice, the Team Lead for Vehicle Homologation and Conformity Assessment at GSA, described as false suggestions that the vehicle was not safe.



He the model was fitted with two airbags as part of its Supplementary Restraint System for front passenger and driver, and seatbelts with pretensioners.



“Surveillance inspections carried out by Vehicle Conformity Assessment Officers of the Authority on Wednesday 31st August 2022, confirm that the approved model of the Suzuki S-Presso is what is being marketed on the Ghanaian market by CFAO Ghana including those used by the ride-hailing service Moove”.



An assessment conducted by Global New Car Assessment Programme, a UK based) a platform for co-operation among new car assessment programmes worldwide indicated that the model scored three stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection.

The Agency in a news brief published on its website dated June 22, 2022 said it would conduct further assessment on the side impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection requirements.



Mr Sabastian Duchateau, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing of CFAO Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency that the rational for introducing the Suzuki S-Presso hatchback vehicle was to enable middle class to buy new vehicle that was safe, consumed less fuel, and environmental friendly.



“We see the impacts of climate change globally and in Ghana. As a company we are minded by carbon emission so this is one way for us to support climate action,” he said.



He commended Ghana for being innovative and instituting homologation, an assessment of vehicles before a government-issued certificate and allows a product to enter its market.



“Although considered a small vehicle, the S-PRESSO is packed with features that makes it arguably the best in its category of compact vehicles,” the local distributor said in its product brief.

The Suzuki S-PRESSO is a city car with several crossover-inspired design elements and a high ground clearance of 180 cm, enabling it to drive on difficult terrains. It has high headroom, good cabin space and a generous luggage compartment.



The vehicle is equipped with dual SRS airbags for both driver and passenger, its high tensile steel body is Suzuki’s Tect, which helps protect the cabin in the event of a collision by efficiently absorbing and dispersing energy.



The Electronic Brake-force Distribution optimally distributes front and rear braking force to help stably stop the vehicle.