Swapping John Mahama for another person, not good decision for NDC – Dr. Alidu Seidu

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

Senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Alidu Seidu says the Economic Intelligence Unit‘s assessment of the country in terms of economy and politics is largely fair but oversimplified.

He indicated that the Unit is a credible organization and its reports should not be taken for granted.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Dr. Alidu Seidu touched on the report suggesting that the NDC should change its Presidential Candidate.

The Political Scientist said changing John Dramani Mahama may not be a good idea as he is the best candidate the party has gained grounds with the populace.

