Swear in politicians, heads of public institution by shrine - Youth Activist advocates

Bernard Oduro Takyi, Regional Coordinator CAYE - West Africa

The Regional Coordinator of Commonwealth Alliance for Young Entrepreneurs in West Africa (CAYE-WA), Bernard Oduro Takyi has said that he wished people who aspire to serve in public offices would be made to swear by the shrine because he believes when this is done, few people can be Ministers in Ghana.

Not only is he advocating this for Ministers, but he also wants Chief Executive Officers, who are made Heads of Public Institutions to be sworn into office at the shrine.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, May 9, 2022 during the Newspaper Headline Segment hosted by Kafui Dey, the Entrepreneur said he believes when this is done, only few people can pass the test of becoming Ministers or Heads of Institutions and this he believes can help save the public purse and bring about the development the nation needs.



"I am even advocating that one-day people, who want to serve in public offices, let’s bring the shrine and when we do, few people can be Ministers of Finance in Ghana and not only that, even the CEOs.

"Let’s line them up and say ok you are a Christian, Islamic whatever, but this time around swear by the shrine, few can pass that test and that will tell you how much we can save on corruption, because anytime public figures become corrupt, poverty is endangered because any money that finds its way wrongly in peoples pocket, a certain road is denied’’, he advocated.



Mr. Oduro- Takyi made his submission against the backdrop of the annual ban on drumming and noise-making announcement by the Ga Traditional Council which commenced Monday, May 9 2022.



The ban is expected to be lifted on Thursday, June 9, 2022.