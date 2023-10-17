Sweet victory beckons at Bawumia on November 4 – Deputy Majority Chief Whip

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has revealed that victory is beckoning at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the November 4 Presidential Primaries.

The lawmaker who is part of the Vice President’s entourage touring the Bono East, Savannah, Upper West, East, Northern, and North East Regions, disclosed there is ample evidence from the grassroots to suggest that November 4, 2023, is a foregone conclusion for the Vice President.



“I have been touring several constituencies with the Vice President in the last couple of days and the message has gone down well with the party’s grassroots. What I can tell you as we speak is that sweet victory awaits the Vice President and there is no debate about that. He remains the obvious choice of party delegates and he would be sworn in as President on January 7, 2025”, he told MyNewsGh.com in an exclusive interview.



On claims delegates are being intimidated to support the candidature of the Vice President, he dismissed such claims indicating it was the figment of some people’s imagination.

“Nobody is being intimidated. The DMB brand is a solid one and it has its organic attracting force. Both delegates and non-delegates are yearning for a Dr Mahamudu Bawumia candidature in 2024. I am very optimistic Bawumia will also beat Mahama and become President of this country”, he stressed.



“The reception so far has been amazing and I can bet you this is a genuine show of love for the person of the Vice President. The NDC should be worried now that he would retire John Mahama in 2024”, he disclosed.