Swine fever kills 575 pigs in Ahafo Ano North

575 pigs have so far been confirmed dead in the area

Some cases of the African Swine Fever (ASF) have been detected at some farms in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Hundreds of pigs in four farms located in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality have been affected.



Some 575 pigs have so far been confirmed dead in the area.



The authorities are putting in place efforts to curb the further spread of the fever to other parts of the region.

The movement of pigs into and from the Ahafo Ano North municipality has been banned.



The Ashanti Regional Veterinary Services has also confirmed some cases of swine fever in the Asokwa Municipality.