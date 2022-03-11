0
Menu
News

Swine fever kills 575 pigs in Ahafo Ano North

Pigs Swine 575 pigs have so far been confirmed dead in the area

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some cases of the African Swine Fever (ASF) have been detected at some farms in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Hundreds of pigs in four farms located in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality have been affected.

Some 575 pigs have so far been confirmed dead in the area.

The authorities are putting in place efforts to curb the further spread of the fever to other parts of the region.

The movement of pigs into and from the Ahafo Ano North municipality has been banned.

The Ashanti Regional Veterinary Services has also confirmed some cases of swine fever in the Asokwa Municipality.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We wont go to IMF for 'small small' boys to dictate to us - Baafi
Ya Naa chides Nr minister
Shatta Wale warns critics for the second time
Your descendants won’t ever get the chance to play for Hearts - Akambi to players who left for free
Partey 'disagrees' with Arteta on lack of control in Watford win
68-year-old footballer reveals secret to fitness
Re-election should be in Hohoe, not Buem – Dr Joe Addae
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker