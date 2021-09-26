Sylvester Tetteh appointed as new Board Chairman of Ghana Enterprise Agency

Sylvester Tetteh is the new Chairperson of the Ghana Enterprise Agency governing board

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed Sylvester Matthew Tetteh as the Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Ghana Enterprise Agency.

This was captured in a letter from the Office of the President, signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and dated September 17, 2021.



“Pursuant to Section 4 (1), (2) of the Ghana Enterprises Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1043), the President of the Republic of Ghana in consultation with the Council of State hereby appoints you [Sylvester Tetteh] as the Chairperson of the Governing Body of the Ghana Enterprise Agency. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment,” the Chief of Staff added in the statement.



Sylvester Tetteh is the current Member of Parliament for Ngleshi Amanfro and is a former head of the National Youth Authority.



About Ghana Enterprise Agency



The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) is a government agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The GEA is mandated by the Ghana Enterprises Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1043) to promote and develop MSMEs in Ghana.

The NBSSI was replaced by the Ghana Enterprises Agency in November 2020.



Its aim is to interrelate, administer and stimulate the development of Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).



GEA is headed by Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the first CEO and former Executive Director of the erstwhile NBSSI.



