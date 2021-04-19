Syngenta launches make moves to enhance support for farmers

Syngenta has launched a new app

The Vegetable Seeds Division of Syngenta, has launched a mobile application in Africa and Middle East (AME) territory to showcase their diversity and portfolio to adequately interact with their customers.

In a statement copied to The Finder in Accra, Syngenta stated that, the AME Veg app has gone live from late March 2021 and promises to provide stakeholders with a simple innovative way to keep abreast with AME Syngenta Vegetable Seeds.



“As we start a new year, we are cognizant of the fact that online presence is increasing. Communities throughout the globe have been forced to spend more time online as face to face contact has been minimized”.



“This has set the perfect environment for Africa Middle East Vegetable Seeds team to take advantage of the digital space”.



“67% of the global population uses mobile devices and this will grow by 40% in Africa and 52% in Middle East according to the World Advertising Research Centre”.



“Another report from Counterpoint Research shows that out of the global population of mobile phone users, about 403 million are located in Africa and Middle East countries; these statistics give us a good foot hold for the launch of an app in the territory”.

The statement said the platform would cover 34 countries across the territory, showcasing their unique portfolio of 27 crops, with an estimated number of 400 varieties, thus making it one of the most inclusive apps in the sector.



It said the app is quite simple to install and navigate allowing their users to experience the AME portfolio right in the palms of their hands and at the touch of a button, adding “this app has also considered lingual diversity and hence is in English, French and Arabic to cover more countries in the territory.



It said Syngenta’s existing portfolio would be right in the grower’s hands using this application while subsequent portfolio enhancements would also be available in the future making it very simple to interact with their varieties of interest.



“Unmatched quality and expertise- At Syngenta Vegetable Seeds: AME, one of our goals has been to link our cherished growers with the point of sale of our varieties. This application ensures that this is a possibility”.



The statement said Syngenta’s app had taken into consideration both Android and IOS users and hence allows access with more devices globally, saying, the app also has a link to their AME YouTube channel providing access to content throughout the territory to their users.

Gerard Eysink, Head of Africa and Middle East Vegetable Seeds at Syngenta stated that " the purpose of the app will remain to showcase our AME diversity and portfolio in order to adequately interact with our customers who are at the heart of our business".



Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources.



Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, their 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown.



Syngenta is committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities.