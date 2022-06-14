Systematic indiscipline in Ghana Police Service, Dampare must act - Edem Agbana

Eric Edem Agbana is the Deputy National Youth Organizer of NDC

The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the Leading Opposition National Democratic Congress, Eric Edem Agbana on the New Day morning show on Tv3, which is aired nationally, expressed his worry on critical policing issues in the country.

He opined that the current rise of insecurity in the country is aided by the actions of the Ghana Police Service in recent times.



About some of the rising issues, he spoke about the shooting of live bullets and tear gas among students at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi. On Maday, 13th June 2022, students of the aforementioned school who are largely minors took to the entrance of their school to demonstrate the rise of accidents and requested for speed rumps to be installed to prevent



such.

The Ghana Police Service on arrival decided to use excessive force to control the demonstration which led to about 30 of these students getting injuries. In this light, the youth activist cautioned the Ghana Police Service to internally investigate their crow controlling measures and sanction those who do not follow such standards.



In his submission which was widely appalled by the viewers in the comment session, he mentioned that on the 22nd of October 2018, following a protest by the students, scores of heavily armed security officials were deployed to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and on July 1, 2020, students at the KNUST SHS who were demonstrating after a student who had been denied medical assistance died and was attacked by the Ghana police service with tear gas.



These series of events in the country is due to the systemic indiscipline in the Ghana Police Service and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Dampare must act.