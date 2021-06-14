TB Joshua had the strength and anointing of 10,000 pastors - Salifu Amoako

Co-Chairman of the Prophetic and Apostolic Council, Archbishop Salifu Amoako

• Archbishop Salifu Amoako has sent a message of condolence to the family and church members of the late Prophet TB Joshua

• According to Archbishop Salifu Amoako, TB Joshua was a true man of God who contributed greatly to God's work



• He joins a host of Ghanaian men of God who have spoken on the death of the popular Nigerian televangelist



Co-Chairman of the Prophetic and Apostolic Council, Archbishop Salifu Amoako has become the latest man of God to send out a message of condolence to the family and church membership of the late founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.



Following the sudden death of the renowned Nigerian televangelist on Saturday, June 5, 2021, several Ghanaian men of God including Bishop Daniel Obinim, Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah have all spoken.



Adding his voice, Archbishop Salifu Amoako touted the late TB Joshua as one of the most powerful, humble and compassionate Pastors the world and the continent of Africa has ever seen.



“What made TB Joshua an outstanding man of God was the grace and anointing upon him. He was different in a million. The man TB Joshua had the strength and grace of 10,000 pastors combined and when you look at where he started from and where he was able to get to, not all men of God are able to reach that level,” he said.

The aftermath of TB Joshua’s death has seen several individuals including men of God accusing him of not being a true man of God.



But speaking on such issues, Archbishop Salifu Amoako rubbished such allegations and labelled such pastors as being hypocrites.



According to him Pastors in Nigeria have failed to honour the legacy of their colleague.



“Christians are sometimes hypocrites. The impact TB Joshua had was more than most Nigerian pastors and pastors from other African countries. If you see how, he touched lives and helped the needy it is not an easy thing to do. When I hear people saying he was from the devil I ask myself who determines? TB Joshua had been preaching Christ and talking about repentance throughout his lifetime. So which devil would allow you to use his power to win souls for God? They told Jesus that he was using evil spirit and he said no, Satan cannot cast out Satan,” he stated.



Prophet TB Joshua died at the age of 57, just a few days to his 58th birthday.