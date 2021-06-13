TB Joshua's death: Reactions of Obinim, Gaisie, Owusu Bempah, Kweku Bonsam

TB Joshua was one of Nigeria and Africa's most popular televangelists

• TB Joshua died on June 5 in Lagos at the age of 58

• His death sparked positive and negative reactions on social media



• Fetish priest Kweku Bonsam says Joshua's death is triumph in a long spiritual battle



A little over a week ago, popular Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua's death was announced.



Joshua died on Saturday June 5, 2021, shortly after a service at the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, HQ in Lagos. The news reverberated beyond Lagos and across Nigeria through Africa and the world at large.



Such was the impact of the man who public opinion was sharply split between his godly traits and the accusation of godless acts.



Here in Ghana, a number of Christian leaders also expressed views on what they saw of TB Joshua and for others how they encountered the popular preacher who died a week to his 58th birthday which was yesterday June 12.



GhanaWeb looks back at reactions to the death from some spiritual leaders in the last week:



Nigel Gaisie speaks

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel claimed credit for correctly prophesying the death of TB Joshua. Shortly after news broke, a GhanaWeb video of Gaisie predicting the death of a man of God was dug up by his supporters as proof of his prophecy.



But speaking in a Neat FM interview, Nigel Gaisie confirmed that the said ‘man of God’ in the Prophecy he delivered on December 31, 2020 was Prophet TB Joshua.



“I said it in Prophecy number 7 of my 31st December prophecies. I went before God last October and he told me someone like that was going to die. Due to the attacks and because I’m becoming more matured, I coined it.



"At first I would have mentioned his name but because I’m matured now I said that a famous man of God was going to die. I knew it was going to be TB Joshua.



“It’s just like how God revealed to me that President Rawlings was going to die. Imagine if I had come out to say it, BNI would have arrested me. God is still speaking to his prophets so people should listen to the prophets but it is unfortunate,” he said.



Owusu Bempah drops bombshell



Then came Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, who also spoke in a radio interview disclosing how a meeting between the two men failed to hold because he was too busy to meet TB Joshua.



Speaking on Neat FM, Owusu Bempah confessed to having encountered TB Joshua once on phone.

“I never met him in person but I remember an issue happened in the past. He had a program in Ghana and my name was captured as one of the preachers. I had an interview with another radio station and I told them I was unaware of the program.



"The things I said did not go down well TB Joshua’s pastors who came out and attacked me which led to a banter on radio. I told them that four people were going to die at the program and it happened.



“Some time after the program, A Plus and some influential man came to my house. The message was that TB Joshua wanted to speak with me so we spoke on phone. He said that he has seen the good works I was doing and wanted to visit me.



"I didn’t speak with him again. He asked me to give him time but I couldn’t get him the time. I promised to get back to him on the day he can visit but I couldn’t do it and that was the last time I heard from him,” he said.



Kweku Bonsam 'wins' spiritual battle against TB



Ghanaian traditional priest, Kwaku Bonsam, also claimed to have killed TB Joshua a week before his 58th birthday.



For Kwaku Bonsam, it’s a time for jubilation because he has defeated TB Joshua in a spiritual battle.



“TB Joshua tried to kill me spiritually. He said he was going to fight me in the spiritual realm after I accused him of killing late President John Evans Atta Mills. When I said this many people came after me for attacking a man of God.

“I gave him a 9 to 10-year ultimatum that I will show him that only God can judge me on this earth. We went into a spiritual contest and I won that battle.”







Computer Man cries for a departed mentor



Founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah, for his part, described the late televangelist as a true man of God who had a lot of influence on his life.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Computer Man as he is popularly referred to detailed his personal encounter with the late Nigerian televangelist as far back as 2002.



"He (TB Joshua) was my mentor and when we talk about the pure and undiluted gift, that was what he had. He was an ordained man of God. People are saying all sorts of things but that is nonsense."



"I met TB Joshua in 2002. I went to Nigeria. He is a very simple man not like us who are quite exuberant. I went there on August 9, 2002. I know the man I am talking about and I am very saddened by his death," he said.



Obinim breaks silence, sends condolences

Bishop Daniel Obinim of International Godsway Miracle Church (IGMC) on his part commented on the death from the pulpit during a mid-week church service.



He recounted how he had been inundated with calls about the death and how he had been affected by the death for the better part of the day after the death was confirmed.



"I am here to wish Synagogue Church of all Nations members and TB Joshua wife and the family that in fact, IGWC, Bishop Obninim's church, we are here to condolences you," he said.



Kumchacha says TB Joshua's status rests with God



The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Prophet Kumchacha also waded into the pool of reactions.



According to Kumchacha, it behooves on God alone to see who is true and false of his servants and not mankind.



"Even Jesus was labeled as fake, that is why he said in Luke 6:26 that 'woe unto you when all men speak well of you' and repeated again in Matthew 5:11-12 that 'blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you."



"The determination of who is fake or original is in the hands of God. You can judge someone for being fake based on what your see but the person might be righteous in the sight of God. I cannot use this platform to say T. B. Joshua was fake, I have no way of telling," he stated