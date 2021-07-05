TB Joshua's funeral starts with candlelight procession at SCOAN HQ

The venue is the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, headquarters in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

The event is the candlelight procession kickstarting the funeral rites for Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.



Today (July ) is the first day of a weeklong series of events to mourn and celebrate the popular televangelist who died on June 5 from undisclosed illness.



SCOAN's official YouTube channel started streaming the LIVE procession from Lagos whiles hundreds of adherents also joined from different parts of the world.



Persons present at the premises for the event are pictured wearing white T-shirts with the deceased Man of God, almost all of them wearing masks nad bearing candles.



The church wrote on social media that the event was taking place at "The SCOAN Prayer Mountain"

"We encourage you to get a candle as a symbol and connect with us in your homes to honour God’s servant Prophet TB Joshua and let the Spirit of God enlighten your heart, in Jesus’ name!



"Psalm 119:105 - 'Your Word is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path.'”



You can follow the livestream below:



