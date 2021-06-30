TDC–ASHMA impasse: Dialogue begins to end disagreement

TDC Development Company Limited

Source: GNA

The TDC Development Company Limited (TDC) and the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) have begun to dialogue in an attempt to end disagreements over allegations of the illegal sale of public lands meant for key infrastructure in the Ashaiman Municipality.

In a communique issued and jointly signed by Mr Samuel Asante, General Manager Operation, TDC; Mr Azogi Ananga, Presiding Member, ASHMA; and witnessed by Mr Ian Okwei, Protocol Office, TDC and Godwin Tsimese, Chairman, Development Planning Sub-Committee, ASHMA; said the parties agreed to find an amicable resolution to the disagreement.



“In view of this, a site inspection exercise has been scheduled involving Management of ASHMA and some Assembly Members” the Communique, said.



It was agreed that TDC would submit copies of its schemes to the Assembly and also collaborate with all relevant stakeholders including; ASHMA in the preparation of new planning schemes covering the Municipality.



Additionally, the communique said “a working group made up of officials of TDC and ASHMA will be established to examine all spatial related activities affecting the Municipality and report same to the Municipal Spatial Planning Committee.”



The communique also stated that TDC would be invited during General Assembly meetings to brief members of the Assembly on their activities and to address concerns affecting the Municipality which bordered on their operations.

On permit processing, the communique reiterated that, as per the Local Government Act 2016 (ACT 936) Section 106, the authority mandated to issue building permits to prospective developers was the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly.



However, it said, “TDC will continue to confirm ownership-title to the land as stated in regulation three of the National Building Regulation – and conformity of the proposed development with their local plan before such applications are forwarded to the Assembly for the processing of building permits.”



It will be recalled that some Assembly Members of ASHMA at a news Conference alleged that the residential sale of all acquisition areas by TDC was detrimental to the future development of key critical infrastructure as well as local economic development.



It was as a result of some disagreement over a 3.8 acreages of land given to the Star Light International School at Tema Community 22 by the TDC - a 1.26 acreages portion, which had been sold to the Methodist Church of Ghana, Christ the King Society.



The TDC, however, denied the allegations of the illegal sale of public lands in the Municipality and called for dialogue to find a resolution to the misunderstanding which had come forth.