TDC denies claims of illegal sale of lands at Ashaiman

TDC Development Company Limited

Source: GNA

The TDC Development Company Limited has denied claims that the company was illegally selling some public spaces in the Ashaiman Municipality meant for recreational centres and other key infrastructural facilities.

Some Assembly Members of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly at a news Conference alleged that the residential commodification of all acquisition areas by TDC was detrimental to the future development of critical infrastructure and local economic development; and would be resisted.



The recent agitation was triggered as a result of some disagreement over a 3.8 acreages of land given to the Star Light International School at Tema Community 22 by the TDC-a 1.26 acreages portion, which was currently sold to the Methodist Church of Ghana, Christ the King Society.



Further correspondences between the School and TDC, available to the Ghana News Agency, point to the fact that the school had written to the company to acquire the remaining 2.56 acres of plot for institutional purpose, of which the TDC approved; requiring them to pay an amount of GH?1,144,246.00.



Mr Ian Okwei, Protocol and Administrative Officer, TDC, who addressed the media at Tema on the concerns raised by the Assembly members of ASHMA, said as per the layout of the entire area in question, it was schemed in 2000 as part of TDC’s plans to develop Tema Community 22.



Giving a chronological antecedent of how the land was given to the school, he said, it had come to TDC’s attention that the Star Light International School had encroached portions of that 3.8 acre of land then, and because it was a school, TDC included it in its scheming thus allocating entire 3.8 acre land to them.



He said, after two years, TDC realised that the bill given to the school had not been paid as agreed, so TDC indicated to the owner of the school that there needed to be a re-entry to revise the land given to them.

“As at that time, they also pleaded with us to find a way so they could have flexible terms of payment; and in our correspondence back to them, we indicated that we were taking 1.26 acres of land from the total of 3.8 acres to the Methodist Church,” he explained.



According to him, the land which TDC had apportioned to the school was further rented to a Methodist Church, which was in the layout of their plan, so the 1.26 acreage was allocated to the Church as agreed.



Mr Okwei said, some substantial lands had already been allocated to the Assembly for it development projects including; recreational purposes, schools and hospitals as captured on its layout.



He added that it was factually incorrect for the Assembly Members to claim that TDC was not readily releasing lands to the Assembly for its development.



He said, the TDC in resolving such situations, had put together a roadmap intended to upscale its engagements with all the assemblies in its catchment areas to be well-informed for an amicable resolution of such issues.



Mr William Koso, Head of Development, TDC Development Company Limited, said because TDC did not want to stifle the development of Ashaiman when it was established, some spaces in the densely populated area were created for its developments including recreational facilities.